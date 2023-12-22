ATM fraud victim reacts after money returns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Customers with Fort Sill Federal Credit Union are reporting their money has been returned to them after an alleged skimmer scam.

Though no skimming devices were found on the ATM, they said they’re happy they got their money back.

”It was for a total of a thousand dollars,” said Frances Jiron. “They did three [transactions] for $300 and one for $100. So, of course, we called [the fraud line] right away.. and we had to tell them our card information had been stolen. “

She said she and her husband were just doing a routine check of their account December 17th when they noticed the money was missing. They weren’t able to get in contact with bank officials until the next day.

“Our money was actually put back in the account on Monday, the 18th in the afternoon. They returned it pretty quickly,” Jiron said.

The couple said bank officials told them it wasn’t necessary to fill out a dispute form, because they already received their money back. Jiron said they did anyway, to have the incident on record.

There are a few ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud, like checking the card reader or keypad to see if they’ve been tampered with.

Lawton Police Department Detective David Folkert shared advice on what you should do if you notice unauthorized charges on your account.

“They first need to notify their bank.. take the appropriate steps with them, especially if its their ATM card,” he said.”Get that deactivated immediately, and file a fraud report with them, and then the local law-enforcement agency.”

Jiron said this is her third experience with bank fraud overall, adding this incident has made her reevaluate her banking practices.

”Just looking at all these experiences I’ve had, I’m definitely going to be looking at where I’m using my card.. I’m not going to be using that machine again.”

In a statement from bank officials, the bank hasn’t received any further reports of ATM fraud. Adding that all impacted customers have been refunded.

Officials with Lawton Police Department said there’s no update on the investigation.

