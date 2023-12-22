Expert Connections
A break tomorrow; second round of rain Saturday | 12/21PM

By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Any left over activity will push east of Texoma later this evening leaving cloudy skies behind. A stray shower can’t be ruled out (10% chance) but mainly dry conditions. We see a break in the action tomorrow. We will start with cloudy skies and end the day with some sunshine (mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies). High temps will remain warm in the mid 60′s tomorrow afternoon with morning lows near 50.

Saturday the upper low pressure system will allow a squall line to develop and push through Texoma from the west. We will see some thunderstorm activity with this round making for higher rainfall totals. We do not expect severe storms just garden variety thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts look to be 0.25-1.00″ widespread with up to 2.00″ locally.

The cold front associated with this system comes through Sunday afternoon/evening leading to a chilly Christmas day. Highs will be in the low 60′s Christmas Eve with lows in the mid 30′s Christmas morning. High temps Christmas Day will only be in the upper 40′s!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

