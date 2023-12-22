Deep dive into FISTA: local hiring

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “I don’t think if anyone is being completely honest, moving away from your family is not the most awesome thing in the world,” said Jared Mulhausen, a software engineer for Dynetics. “People can frame it in a different way depending on the stage of life they’re in, but at some point that’s kind of what really matters.”

Mulhausen was born and raised in Lawton, and one of the only ones to graduate high school in his family.

After he graduated, he said he wanted to pursue a career in computer engineering, but at the time staying in Lawton wasn’t an option.

“There’s thousands of software engineering jobs in any major city, and before there was very few here, so just percentage wise, the chances of ending back in your home time was low,” said Mulhausen.

That was until Nate Slate from Dynetics, a company with FISTA, reached out to Mulhausen after he was recommended by an Eisenhower teacher.

“A young man who previously had not intended to go to college, but the NMSE program changed him, gave him an opportunity,” Slate recalled.

“There is a gap in our workforce and so with realizing that we have focused on developing programs and educational partners through Cameron University, OU, OSU, Great Plains Technology Center, to help offer whether that’s certifications, training, education,” said FISTA CEO Dr. Krista Ratliff. “So that way our students can go at any level, not just college graduates, but any level and learn how to do the skill set that we need them to do on site and they can stay and be hired locally.”

At the moment, Ratliff said they have filled over forty positions, with Dynetics providing over half of those.

“That is what it looks like when it works,” said Slate. “You know you prepare the kids. They go away and get the STEM education they need and they come back to the job that we as a community are growing for them.”

According to Mulhausen, over one third of the people working for Dynetics in FISTA are local.

“It’s not more that we’re just hiring local talent, just because they’re in proximity to Lawton and the FISTA. They’re actually capable, and good members of the team,” Mulhausen added.

“I would’ve loved for my kids to have been able to stay here, but they followed the work,” Slate stated. “I mean, that’s what people do. You go to college, you get yourself prepared, and you go to where you can have a good job and a good life. You want that to be the community you grew up in. You want that to always be an option, because families want to keep their families close, want to keep them together.”

You don’t need to be a software engineer to work inside FISTA. Jobs in facilities, maintenance and admin are also applicable. You can check out a list of open positions by going to FISTA’s website.

