Foggy conditions this Friday morning with a mix of sun and clouds later on | 12/22AM

Foggy conditions this Friday morning with a mix of sun and clouds later on
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Visibility is wicked low for most locations in southwest Oklahoma this Friday morning. Visibility ranges from a quarter to half a mile so as a result, a dense fog advisory remains in place until 8 this morning. Take it slow heading to your destination and remember use your regular headlights or fog lights (never brights/ high beams) and leave plenty of distance ahead of you! Clouds/ fog will exit later in the morning and by the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the mid 60s with light south winds.

Clouds build heading into daybreak Saturday with widespread fog/ areas of mist returning. Upper 40s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s by the afternoon. A few sprinkles/light rain showers can’t be ruled out during the morning or afternoon but the bulk of the precipitation will arrive later in the day.

A line of heavy rain, thunder and lightning will spread from west to east. The good news about tomorrows rain chances is that most areas are expected to see some rain from the line! No severe weather is expected. The rain looks to exit near sunrise on Sunday with morning temperatures in the low 50s. Christmas Eve afternoon will be warm and above-average with highs in the low to mid 60s. South to northwest winds at 10 to 20mph as a cold front moves in. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Air temperatures Christmas morning will be near freezing but strong northwest winds will result in feels like temperatures in the mid 20s. By the afternoon look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Have a great Friday, a better weekend and a safe Holiday/ Christmas! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

