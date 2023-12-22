Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: French bulldog mix

On this week's edition of Furry Friend Friday, we spoke with Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Roy Roderick.
By Cole Brumbelow and Tarra Bates
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this week’s edition of Furry Friend Friday, we spoke with Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Roy Roderick.

Roderick brought along an eight-month-old French bulldog mix with a lot of character.

During the conversation, Roderick also talked about the next Two Hearts Event happening on Jan. 6 at the Lawton Animal Welfare.

The Lawton Animal Welfare is also hosting Home for the Holidays and Roderick is also sharing tips on how to keep your pets safe during Christmas.

You can learn more by watching the interview above!

