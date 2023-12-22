One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is reportedly hurt after being struck by a car in Lawton this afternoon, Dec. 22.

That incident took place near 45th and NW Cache Rd. We’re still working to gather more information on this, but we do know that one person is hurt and an AirEvac is on its way to pick them up.

