One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton

Breaking news out of Lawton this afternoon as one person is reportedly hurt after being struck by a car.
By Cole Brumbelow and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is reportedly hurt after being struck by a car in Lawton this afternoon, Dec. 22.

That incident took place near 45th and NW Cache Rd. We’re still working to gather more information on this, but we do know that one person is hurt and an AirEvac is on its way to pick them up.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

