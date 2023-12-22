Expert Connections
One toy giveaway and one Christmas carnival are set to spread some holiday cheer

Hobart's toy giveaway and Medicine Park's annual Christmas carnival are set to take place tomorrow, Dec. 23.
By Cole Brumbelow and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two different events are on the horizon and both are looking to spread some holiday cheer.

The first is a toy giveaway that is being held in Hobart tomorrow, Dec. 22.

That event will take place at the Walmart on West 11th Street and is open to any and all children. The giveaway is being hosted by DeAntee Calip from Hobart, who said that he’s more than happy to give back to the community.

Also happening tomorrow in Medicine Park is the annual Christmas Carnival. The nearly two decade old event features kids games, live ponies, and prizes. The event will also feature the Great big Santa parade through the town, where he will be handing out stuffed animals to kids at the carnival.

We were able to get in touch with Santa during today’s preparations.

“One of the things that makes me happy and I think makes a lot of other people happy, we get a lot of these stuffed animals and toys out, and maybe sometimes we’re getting them to kids who didn’t have that to get,” Santa Claus said. “So we get lots of good stories, lots of smiles and lots of hugs, and that’s what we live for, we live on the love of Christmas.”

This annual festive festival will kick off at 11 a.m. in Medicine Park.

