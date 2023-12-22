Expert Connections
The reason Santa chose Rudolph’s red nose? Science!

By Lexie Walker and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Christmas season is upon us and so are the foggy conditions. If only we had a shiny red nose to help guide us...

Now you might ask, why did Santa choose Rudolph to guide the sleigh of Reindeer around the globe on Christmas Eve? The answer: Science.

All colors of light have a different wavelength with blue and violet colors having the shortest. Rudolph’s red nose can break through the fog or even snow much more efficiently than any other light or reindeer on Santa’s sleigh.

Now let’s compare it to a blue nose. That color is more likely to be scattered by air particles. Of all the colors, red light simply travels through fog fastest making it ideal for guiding Santa’s sleigh.

Given that science and of course Santa’s good judgement, it seems a glowing, red nose was the best fit for a foggy Christmas eve and why Rudolph’s name will go down in history.

