Remembering Athena Brownfield, looking back at one of the biggest homicides of the year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - January 10, Cyril police were notified of a 5 year old girl wondering outside of her home by a postal worker. When officers arrived to investigate they discovered the child’s younger sister, Athena, was not at the home.

Although investigators knew who the girl was, they had no idea at the time where she could be.

This sparked a search involving multiple agencies and countless volunteers.

“We got involved later that night and then of course, our law enforcement partners joined us and we’ve been looking for her non-stop since the original call came in to the police department.” said Brook Arbietman, OSBI’s spokesperson at the time.

“We’ve had many individuals that have actually called in to work to come over so that way they can stay here to help man the volunteer center,” said volunteer Jamie Hood. “We’ve had people that have stayed up all night long searching, and then they went straight to work, and then they came right back here and they’re back out searching again.”

Two days later, January 12, Alysia Adams, the children’s caretaker and aunt was arrested for two counts of child neglect.

On the same day, her husband, Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona. According to his arrest affidavit, Alysia confessed stating Ivon beat Athena and killed her Christmas Day of 2022.

He was charged with first degree murder.

“The community has been holding me up they’ve been keeping me, pushing me as well as my family. It hits really close to home, and I wasn’t going to rest until I could figure something out,” said Cyril Police Chief Garrett Raney.

After the community found out, they gathered to hold a candle light vigil in Athena’s honor.

“I want you to know that the emotions that you’ve felt this week and that you’re feeling tonight, they’re real,” one Pastor said.

Seven days after she was reported missing child remains were found near Rush Springs and were soon identified to be Athena’s.

The four year old was laid to rest January 25, surrounded by people from all over Oklahoma.

Ivon and Alysia had their preliminary hearing earlier December, where their charges were amended.

Ivon now faces second degree murder instead of first and an additional charge of the unlawful removal of a dead body.

After Alysia’s hearing she could now face first or second degree murder in addition to her two counts of child neglect. Court documents state she is being accused since she was responsible for the well being of Athena, stating the child was abused while under her care -- inevitably leading to her death.

Both are set to arrive back in court February 21.

And though it’s almost been a full year, there are many who say it’s important Athena Brownfield’s memory is kept alive

