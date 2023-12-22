Showers and storms return to the area tomorrow | 12/22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma. Tonight temperatures will drop into the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. We do expect fog development once again leading to some lower visibilities for tomorrow morning. This fog has the chance to be dense dropping visibilities to below 1/4 a mile, so give yourself extra time on your morning commutes. Showers and storms will start to become possible in western Texoma in the early afternoon hours. While some lightning and thunder will be possible, most storms will stay below severe status due to the lack of energy in the atmosphere. Still, there will be plenty of moisture during the day, so we can’t rule out the chances of severe weather. Temperatures will reach the mid-60s for afternoon highs. Eastern Texoma can expect showers and storms as soon as the early evening hours, and rain chances will continue into the overnight hours. Rain will clear out of the area by Sunday morning. The forecasted rainfall amounts will be close to an inch of rainfall across the area (but some localized regions may receive closer to 2 inches).

Sunday is Christmas Eve, and we will stay fairly dry with the expectation of the morning hours. Sunshine will be possible in the afternoon as a cold front makes its way through the area. This cold front will have minimal impacts on Sunday with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 60s, but impacts will start to be felt overnight with strong northwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph. This will make Christmas day cooler than average as we wake up with morning temperatures in the low 30s (feel-like temps in the 20s). Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly sunny skies, but we do expect those strong northern winds to be persistent during the daytime hours.

After Christmas, the rest of next week looks to have fairly tame weather. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the low to mid-50s Tuesday through Friday with mostly sunny skies expected during the week.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.