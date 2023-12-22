Stephens County Humane Society seeking holiday foster homes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Humane Society is allowing families to serve as temporary foster homes for the holidays.

Kelly Nelson, executive director for the Stephens County Humane Society wants pets to be able to explore outside of the shelter.

“It gives our animals a break from the shelter during the holidays,”Nelson said. “So if you are having the family come over, you are having any kind of celebration and you have an extra spot. We love for you to take one of our animals home just for a few days, to give them a break from the shelter.”

By bringing a furry friend home for the holidays, you are also helping the Humane society learn more about that certain animal.

“You will be giving us feedback on that animal and how they do in an home environment.” said Nelson. “Like do they beg for food? Do any tricks? Do they like to go on a walk? How do they load up in a car? Things that we don’t know in a shelter environment,” said Nelson.

They’re looking for families to foster these pets from Saturday through Tuesday. It serves as a great test run for those searching for a new pet.

“People will know even after just a couple of days, that that animal is a great fit for their home and so they will just go ahead and adopt, which is great we love that,” said Nelson.

If you want to learn more about Adopt a pet, give the Stephens County Humane Society a call at 580-252-7387 or you can visit their website Stephens County Humane Society.

