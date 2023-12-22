Two crashes take place near 52nd and Quanah Parker

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two separate wrecks took place this morning, Dec. 22, in Lawton. Both of them took place near 52nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.

The Watch commander with the Lawton Police Department said the first wreck was caused by an SUV running a red light before they T-Boned another SUV causing that vehicle to spin-out of control and collide with another car. One person from each vehicle sustained only minor injuries with one refusing treatment and two being taken to the hospital.

The second incident occurred between two separate vehicles which the Watch Commander believed was caused by a driver being distracted by the previously mentioned crash. There were no injuries in that crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.