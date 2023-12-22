Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Two crashes take place near 52nd and Quanah Parker

Two separate wrecks took place this morning, Dec. 22, in Lawton. Both of them took place near 52nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.
By Cole Brumbelow and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two separate wrecks took place this morning, Dec. 22, in Lawton. Both of them took place near 52nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.

The Watch commander with the Lawton Police Department said the first wreck was caused by an SUV running a red light before they T-Boned another SUV causing that vehicle to spin-out of control and collide with another car. One person from each vehicle sustained only minor injuries with one refusing treatment and two being taken to the hospital.

The second incident occurred between two separate vehicles which the Watch Commander believed was caused by a driver being distracted by the previously mentioned crash. There were no injuries in that crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck
Geronimo fire being investigated as arson
Geronimo fire being investigated as arson
Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old
Lawton family left without home after housefire
Lawton family left without home after house fire
KIDS STAYING ACTIVE AND LEARNING THE FUNDAMENTALS OF BASKETBALL AT LOCAL CAMP
Kids staying active and learning the fundamentals of basketball

Latest News

Showers and storms return to the area tomorrow | 12/22 PM
Showers and storms return to the area tomorrow | 12/22 PM
One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton
One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton
Two separate wrecks took place this morning, Dec. 22, in Lawton. Both of them took place near...
Two crashes take place near 52nd and Quanah Parker
One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton
One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton