Fog this morning, and storms this evening | 12/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning we are seeing dense fog across the area with visibilities dropping as low as a quarter mile. Texoma is under a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. this morning, so be sure to give yourself extra travel time if you head out the door early.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-60s, but the main weather story will be rain returning to the area tonight. A couple of scattered showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening hours, but the main line of storms will be in Texoma from 8 p.m. until 2 in the morning. There will be some lightning and thunder and strong winds. Severe weather will be limited due to the timing of the system, but a severe storm or two cannot be ruled out in the evening time. Outside of severe weather, this system will bring about an inch of rainfall across the area.

We will dry out in time for the holidays with Christmas Eve morning having mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will begin the day in the 50s, and reach the mid-60s in the afternoon. A cold front will roll into the area later in the day on Sunday, and this front will cool down the area just in time for Christmas. Christmas morning temperatures will be in the low 30s, and afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. While we will be cooler than average for the holiday, mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday.

The remainder of the 7-day forecast (Tuesday through Friday) looks to have some seasonable weather with nothing too noteworthy. Temperatures will fluctuate in the upper 40s and low 50s for afternoon highs, and mostly sunny skies will dominate the area.

Have a great Saturday!

