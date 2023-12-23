Lawton Fire brings back classic red engine

Expert Connections
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is bringing back the classic red fire truck after Station No 8 recently received a new engine through a reverb program with the City.

“I just think this is a great combination. We appreciate the council for working with us, and the guys at station 8 for taking care of it and getting it in service,” Fire Chief Jared Williams.

Originally Intended to be a demo model, Chief Williams said this new engine comes with more than just a color palate change.

It has upgraded technology, better placement of utilities and ladders. Something Williams said they want to continue with future trucks.

He added the stations fleet was starting to age and this addition saved them a couple of years, allowing them to respond to situations more reliably.

“To be able to get a new truck and not have to wait that much time this was very beneficial to the citizens and very beneficial to us as a fire department,” Williams said.

However, he stated this red truck will be an anomaly to the Fire Department as they will be sticking with the historical white colored engines.

