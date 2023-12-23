Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home

Expert Connections
It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe.
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST
(CNN) - It’s a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe.

More than 100 holiday inflatables are on display at a single house in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The homeowner says he started collecting the decorations when he was just three years old.

It’s become a tradition for local families who drive by every year.

And he doesn’t waste any time taking them down, he says they will be boxed up on Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

