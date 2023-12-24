Cold front rolls into Texoma just in time fore Christmas | 12/23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, showers and storms will move through the area from west to east. Altus area can expect rain around 10 in the evening, and Lawton/Wichita Falls can expect showers to begin around midnight. While no severe weather is expected, lightning and thunder will be possible with gusty winds. These showers and storms will clear out of the area before daybreak tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning will have above average temperatures in the mid-50s. We will reach the low to mid-60s in the early afternoon hours, but a cold front will swing through the area between the hours of noon to 5 at night. Once the front moves through the area, gusty northwestern winds at 10 to 20 mph will bring cold air into the region.

Christmas day (Monday) will begin with temperatures in the low 30s (and feel-like temps in the 20s), and afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. This will be below average temperatures for the area, so this is good news for all the people looking to have a colder holiday season. The cloud coverage will break for Christmas with mostly sunny skies in the forecast.

A fairly seasonable week is expected after Christmas Day. Temperatures will bounce around the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoons and dry conditions are expected as we head towards New Year’s weekend.

Have a great Christmas Eve!

