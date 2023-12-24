Expert Connections
Rain clears Texoma; cold front makes for chilly Christmas Day| 12/24 AM

By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Merry Christmas Eve Texoma! Rain continues to move east of Texoma this morning leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the low 60′s this afternoon before a cold front sweeps through. The cold front will arrive in the late afternoon hours knocking temps into the mid 40′s by 7pm this evening. The front comes through dry.

Waking up to chilly conditions Christmas Day morning with temps in the low 30′s starting out the day. Skies will be mostly clear Monday with highs only in the upper 40′s with a light to breezy northwest wind. Some clouds wrap into Texoma Tuesday and Wednesday behind the storm system; just due to it’s slow movement across the Midwest. So we will see partly cloudy skies, but still dry conditions during this time frame. With dry air in place temps will drop into the mid-upper 20′s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with highs near 50.

A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives Wednesday night keeping temps on the cool side. Have a Merry Christmas Texoma!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

