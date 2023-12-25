‘Twas the night before Christmas and how’s the weather looking for the week ahead | 12/24PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ‘Twas the night before Christmas and Mother Nature decided to bring a cold front to Texoma as a Christmas present. Expect strong northwest winds all night long with feels like temperatures in the mid 20s by Christmas morning!

Christmas Day will see slightly below average temperatures with many reaching the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

A strong area of low pressure will stay overhead for the remainder of the week. This will keep Texoma rain free but also cooler. Highs on Tuesday will warm into the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies north of the Red River. More sunshine for folks south. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

By Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 40s by Thursday but clouds exit some so expect partly cloudy conditions. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the low 50s. We’ll warm even more heading into the weekend. Mid 50s for Saturday with the upper 50s by Sunday. Both days over the holiday weekend will see partly cloudy skies.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight! -LW

