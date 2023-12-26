Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts Financial Empowerment Assistance program

The Bethlehem Baptist Church is hosting a series of classes to help with finances with their Financial Empowerment Assistance Program.
By Laine Baldwin and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Bethlehem Baptist Church is hosting a series of classes to help with finances with their Financial Empowerment Assistance Program.

To speak about the program, Reginald Brown from the church sat down with 7News to discuss the event such as location, time, what the program is, what it discusses, some short tips for money management and different issues to be discussed during the event.

The next event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church located at 602 NW Arlington Ave in Lawton. The event is free and open to the public.

You can learn more by watching the interview above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton
One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton
One impacted bank user shared her experience after her account was hit for $1000 dollars.
ATM fraud victim reacts after money returns
Assistant Chief of Police announces departure from LPD, new job
Assistant Chief of Police announces departure from LPD, new job
Two crashes take place near 52nd and Quanah Parker
Two crashes take place near 52nd and Quanah Parker
Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old

Latest News

Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts Financial Empowerment Assistance program.
Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts Financial Empowerment Assistance program
One toy giveaway and one Christmas carnival are set to spread some holiday cheer
Community Conversations: Lawton represented in Broadway World awards
Community Conversations: Lawton represented in Broadway World awards
Kiowa Tribe and Marine Corps team up with Toys for Tots for toy drive
Kiowa Tribe, Marine Corps, and Toys for Tots team up for toy giveaway