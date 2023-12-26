Bethlehem Baptist Church hosts Financial Empowerment Assistance program.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Bethlehem Baptist Church is hosting a series of classes to help with finances with their Financial Empowerment Assistance Program.

To speak about the program, Reginald Brown from the church sat down with 7News to discuss the event such as location, time, what the program is, what it discusses, some short tips for money management and different issues to be discussed during the event.

The next event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church located at 602 NW Arlington Ave in Lawton. The event is free and open to the public.

You can learn more by watching the interview above!

