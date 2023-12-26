More clouds today across parts of Texoma but no precipitation is expected | 12/26AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re waking up to cold conditions so bundle up heading out the door this Tuesday morning. We’ll see a colder airmass overhead over the next several days where temperatures are expected to remain below the average of 53 degrees. Highs will be on either side of 50 degrees this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies north of the Red River. South to west winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Clouds will stick around for southwest Oklahoma counties overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by daybreak tomorrow. Wednesday will see highs in the upper 40s under those partly to mostly cloudy skies. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

We’ll stay in the upper 40s for high temperatures on Thursday with light north winds. The morning will yet again start below freezing for nearly all locations.

By Friday the sunshine returns and temperatures will gradually warm into the low 50s by the afternoon. The combination of clear skies and light winds will result in the mid 20s for temperatures Friday morning.

We’ll stay mostly sunny on Saturday with highs warming into the upper 50s! Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

It appears that a cold front will move in on New Years Eve bringing us a cooler than average start to the new year. Sunday will see highs in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the upper 20s.

For New Years Day highs will drop to 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies. No precipitation is expected with the frontal passage.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

