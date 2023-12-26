Superintendent Ryan Walters complies with legislative subpoena
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has complied with the legislative subpoena for information.
That comes from a statement from Representative Mark McBride, who is the chairman of the Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee.
He and the committee filed the subpoena last week after Walters reportedly ignored several requests for information relating to how taxpayer money was being spent in the Education Department.
McBride said Walters, however, delivered the records and information the committee requested.
In his statement, McBride said he was grateful for Walters’ cooperation, stating:
Walters’ office has not stated the action, though it initially responded to the subpoena with hostility and harsh critique of McBride’s character.
