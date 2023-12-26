Superintendent Ryan Walters complies with legislative subpoena

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has complied with the legislative subpoena for information.

That comes from a statement from Representative Mark McBride, who is the chairman of the Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee.

He and the committee filed the subpoena last week after Walters reportedly ignored several requests for information relating to how taxpayer money was being spent in the Education Department.

McBride said Walters, however, delivered the records and information the committee requested.

In his statement, McBride said he was grateful for Walters’ cooperation, stating:

My focus has always been, and will continue to be, doing what is best for Oklahoma students. It is my hope that moving forward, the extreme, but sometimes necessary, process of using a subpoena will not be needed, and the superintendent will more openly and willingly communicate with members of the Legislature.

Walters’ office has not stated the action, though it initially responded to the subpoena with hostility and harsh critique of McBride’s character.

