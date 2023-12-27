Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says

A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger brothers to stop arguing about gifts.(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger brothers to stop arguing about gifts.

Officials with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said detectives learned three siblings went Christmas shopping with their mother on Dec. 24 before going to their grandmother’s house.

According to police, 14- and 15-year-old brothers and their 23-year-old sister Abrielle Baldwin began arguing over Christmas presents.

Police said the 14-year-old shot Baldwin, who was holding her 11-month-old child in a baby carrier, in the chest when she told her brothers to stop arguing.

Then his older brother shot him in retaliation for shooting their sister, detectives said.

Baldwin was taken to the hospital where she died. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said her baby was not hurt.

“She was just a woman going about life with her two kids, trying to make a living and trying to make it,” Gualtieri said in a news conference.

The 14-year-old was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and a delinquent in possession of a firearm.

The 15-year-old called his mother and was taken to a mental health facility and will be transferred to the custody of the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center when he’s released.

He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton
One reportedly hurt after being struck by vehicle in Lawton
One impacted bank user shared her experience after her account was hit for $1000 dollars.
ATM fraud victim reacts after money returns
Assistant Chief of Police announces departure from LPD, new job
Assistant Chief of Police announces departure from LPD, new job
Two crashes take place near 52nd and Quanah Parker
Two crashes take place near 52nd and Quanah Parker
Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old

Latest News

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies
Pit Bull Titan was rescued after being missing for three weeks.
Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home