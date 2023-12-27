Chilly for the next few days; sprinkle or wet flurry possible Thursday| 12/26 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A large storm system is currently spinning in the Midwest. This will keep our temps a little below the average for this time of year. Highs will be in the 40′s with lows in the 20′s with some clouds trying to wrap into Texoma behind the storm system.

The storm system will meander across the Midwest for the next few days but on Thursday it could slip south just enough to provide a stray sprinkle of wet flurry Thursday. This possibility will only be for places north of Lawton (including Lawton) at a 10% chance. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies north of the Red River through Friday with mostly sunny skies south.

As we head into the weekend temps will moderate a little with highs in the 50′s and lows still in the 20′s. Even though this is the case, another cool front will set temps back early next week.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.