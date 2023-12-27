City of Lawton looks back at 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton started the year by officially announcing the Nickel and Cobalt Refinery coming to town.

It had mixed reactions from the community, however earlier December the contract between the city and Westwin was finalized and signed.

The city has also seen a change of leadership with a few of it’s organizations.

Dr. Krista Ratliff moved from the position of Chamber of Commerce president to the CEO of FISTA, which lead previous Oklahoma Senate 32 seat holder John Michael Montgomery to become the new chamber president.

This triggered a special election later in the year, resulting in Elgin Pastor Dusty Deevers filling the seat through the end of the term.

The new Parks and Rec Director is ironically named Larry Parks.

After repeated executive sessions and several months of holding the position of Interim City Manager, John Ratliff was permanently assigned the job,

Sherene L. Williams will be taking over the Ward 7 seat in Lawton’s City Council after the runoff election and Randy Warren maintained his council seat and title of Mayor Pro Temp .

City Council has made multiple investments through the year. One being city parks. to the tune of a 1.5 million dollar backing for several renovations. The Children’s United Park also broke ground in Elmer Thomas earlier this year, and the city made a splash on the new Aquatics Center also coming to Elmer Thomas. Unfortunately, the community won’t see those changes until 2024 or 2025 according to officials over the projects.

Another major topic discussed in the majority of council meetings are the city’s roads. The Streets, Roads, and Bridges Committee was formed, and a new project began called “Ten wins for the citizens. On Target, On Time.”

“We’ve struggled for years with our road problems,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. “We’ve struggled for years and the answer was always right there. If we’d have just looked and said what can we learn from ODOT we would’ve learned this years ago. Thank goodness we’ve learned it. We’re making changes. It’s going to transform our streets.”

All city employees saw a raise mid way through the year, and after several passionate council meetings and negotiations with the Local 1882 union, Firefighters will be seeing an additional increase before the start of their next contract.

“Me being the fire chief, I get to work with the union and the council, and I think we look forward to our study that we have going on and to continue to try and be a better department and look for way we can increase our efficiency and be a better department for the citizens of Lawton,” said Fire Chief Jared Williams.

Meanwhile, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium also saw a great year with officials saying they’ve put on more shows in 2023 compared to any other year.

“Sometimes three or four thousand people in the auditorium just in a weekend. We’re very proud of the concerts that we’ve put together. We’ve had Christian concerts, and we’ve got shows coming up into the New Year we’re excited about also,” said Max Sasseen the Chair of the McMahon

Not to forget, renters at Lake Lawtonka and the school house slough area have also seen changes this year with the increase in lease rates that will begin on January 1, 2024.

