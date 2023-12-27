Expert Connections
Community Conversations: Donating blood with Our Blood Institute

Our Blood Institute (OBI) accepts blood donations throughout the year for those who need it.
By Laine Baldwin, Cole Brumbelow and Tarra Bates
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Our Blood Institute (OBI) accepts blood donations throughout the year for those who need it.

Senior Executive Director for OBI, Christi Chambers, joined 7News to discuss the importance of giving blood, the different types of donors needed, upcoming events and drives, where you can donate and even tips on if you don’t care for needles.

From now until Dec. 31, during the OKC Thunder Blood Drive, donors who participate will receive a shirt and a ticket to an upcoming Thunder game. You can find the list for those drives here.

From now until Jan. 3, for the “Cup of Cheer” event, every donor will receive a donor mug.

January is National Blood Donor Month and the drive will be centered around “Come Out of Hibernation” to get people out to donate for the winter.

You can donate by setting up an appointment with your local blood center here.

You can learn more about upcoming events and how you can help by watching the video above!

