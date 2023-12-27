Duncan Ball Drop event for New Year's

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s already expected that - like every year - there will be a number of events to celebrate the end of another Earth cycle.

But not all events will have what the “Let’s Have A Ball” New Year’s celebration will have - a ball drop - and it all started in a family yard.

”It started with some farm equipment and a makeshift crane and we actually wrapped a yoga ball in Christmas lights and lowered it at midnight. We invited the community to come by and watch from their cars,” Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Che Miller, founder of the event and Chairman of the Surgical Extraction Foundation, or S-E-F. He began this event just as the pandemic was beginning in 20-20. Since then, the celebration has outgrown the yard of the Miller home, and has been moved to the True North property field. Last year, the event had at least five-hundred attendees.

”I think it’s just been exciting to watch it evolve into something bigger,” Dr. Krystal Vonfeldtdo, a friend of Dr. Miller, said.

She has attended the events since their start.

Cameron Cahayla, Assistant Office Manager at True North and the Event Coordinator, says they began planning for the event as far back as October, also planning to bring attention to the S-E-F. He says they’ll have two guest speakers, a crane operator who lost his legs due to a crane accident, and the doctor who saved his life.

”This year we’re just looking forward to doing everything bigger and better. We’re going to have a bigger crane this year, we’re going to have more food vendors, a live dj,” Cahayla said.

The over all purpose of the event - to signify unity and togetherness.

”I think the one of the most imoportant parts for us is making it available for the community to come together. This began in 2-thousand-20 when the world was so separated and we were alone,” Dr. Miller said.

In just a few days, this empty field will be full of people coming together, just as intended.

