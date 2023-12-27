Heavy winds increase danger, urgency during morning structure fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire.

According to authorities, members of the Lawton Fire Department arrived on the scene of a fully involved structure fire.

Members of the LFD also state that winds caused the fire to grow rapidly in the unoccupied structure and nearly involved an occupied home. The individuals in that home were safely evacuated with no injuries.

Officials are currently working to search what is left of the structure and will work to determine a cause.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.