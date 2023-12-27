Expert Connections
Heavy winds increase danger, urgency during morning structure fire in Lawton

An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday...
An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow and Justin Stevens
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday morning fire.

According to authorities, members of the Lawton Fire Department arrived on the scene of a fully involved structure fire.

Members of the LFD also state that winds caused the fire to grow rapidly in the unoccupied structure and nearly involved an occupied home. The individuals in that home were safely evacuated with no injuries.

Officials are currently working to search what is left of the structure and will work to determine a cause.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

