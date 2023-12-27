Highs today around 5 degrees below normal for end of December standards | 12/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Northwest flow sitting overhead will keep high temperatures below average for today and tomorrow. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. All day long we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Overnight temperatures across southwest Oklahoma will drop below freezing. That combined with some moisture will result in snow flurries for part of the viewing area. Coverage isn’t that impressive or overly high and most will miss out. Some takeaways: precipitation rates will be light, around a few hundredths of an inch. This could lead to a dusting on elevated surfaces at most. Overall we’re looking at little to no impact during your Thursday morning commute.

A rain/snow mix remains possible mostly across southwest Oklahoma counties during the afternoon/ evening. Coverage is still going to be low all day long with a 10 percent chance. Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. North winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunshine returns on Friday so look for mostly sunny skies with a seasonable weather day. Highs in the low 50s with light northwest winds.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs peaking in the upper 50s. West to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Around sunrise Sunday morning, a cold front will near the I-44 corridor. The colder airmass will usher in the new year bringing colder temperatures by New Years Day however we’ll see north winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. No precipitation is expected with this frontal passage.

For the first day of 2024 look for morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s with light north winds. Tuesday will be a copy and paste day of Monday.

Have a great day! -LW

