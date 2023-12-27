Expert Connections
LPD responds to afternoon shooting on NW Dunstan Lane

Officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting on NW Dustan Lane on...
Officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting on NW Dustan Lane on Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting on NW Dunstan Lane, Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from LPD, officers arrived on the scene around 2:50 p.m. to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to a hospital for treatment with no word on their current condition.

Police ask those living in the area to check security footage for any activity that may be related to the incident.

If you have any information, you can contact LPD at (580) 581-3272 or to remain anonymous, you can contact SW Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

