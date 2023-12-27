Expert Connections
Officers track down 11-year-old’s bike stolen on Christmas after gifting a new one

The lieutenant told Brayden they weren't going to stop until they found his stolen bicycle.
By Rachel Aragon and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CARROLLTON, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Christmas came twice for an 11-year-old boy in Georgia.

Officers with the Carrollton Police Department surprised the boy with a new bike after his brand new one was reported stolen Christmas morning.

But the department’s work didn’t stop there.

“I knew in my heart I had to do something,” Lt. Matt Kenerly said, adding that this case was extra special.

Brayden, 11, received the new bicycle from his grandparents for Christmas. He reportedly rode it Christmas Eve and put it on his front porch that evening.

The next day it was gone.

Hours after responding to the call about Brayden’s stolen bike, officers returned to his home with a brand-new bike to replace the one that was gone.

“This 11-year-old boy just had his bicycle stolen and that’s no way to spend Christmas, so once we all started talking, we knew we had to do something,” Kenerly said.

The lieutenant told Brayden they weren’t going to stop until they found his stolen bicycle.

They found it Tuesday morning abandoned on a roadway.

The department notified Brayden’s family shortly after and was able to return the stolen bike.

Brayden thanked Kenerly for returning the bike he received for Christmas from his grandparents. He was happy to be riding into the new year on his new set of wheels, while Kenerly is happy to have another case closed.

“Satisfaction in getting some closure on that and seeing somebody’s happiness at the end of the day means the world to me,” Kenerly said.

