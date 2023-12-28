Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

17-year-old in hospital following Lawton shooting

(MGN)
By Tyler McClelland, Cole Brumbelow and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released an update regarding the shooting that took place in Lawton yesterday, Dec. 27.

According to LPD, a 17-year-old was the victim of the shooting on Dunstan Lane, and is currently in the hospital. There is no word on their current condition, but they are said to be stabilized.

Officials with LPD ask that anyone who has security camera footage from the area or any information to please contact the police department at (580) 581-3837, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting on NW Dustan Lane on...
LPD responds to afternoon shooting on NW Dunstan Lane
George was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of...
Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence
An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday...
Heavy winds increase danger, urgency during morning structure fire in Lawton
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January
Lawton Public Safety Building
Lawton Police Department retains over 90% homicide solvability for 2023

Latest News

Handcuffs image
Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist
Lawton Police preparing for New Years Eve festivities
Lawton Police preparing for New Years Eve festivities
Another cool day ahead, but temperatures will warm up for the weekend | 12/28 AM
Another cool day ahead, but temperatures will warm up for the weekend | 12/28 AM
George was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of...
Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence