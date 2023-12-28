17-year-old in hospital following Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released an update regarding the shooting that took place in Lawton yesterday, Dec. 27.

According to LPD, a 17-year-old was the victim of the shooting on Dunstan Lane, and is currently in the hospital. There is no word on their current condition, but they are said to be stabilized.

Officials with LPD ask that anyone who has security camera footage from the area or any information to please contact the police department at (580) 581-3837, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

