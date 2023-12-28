Another cool day ahead, but temperatures will warm up for the weekend | 12/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be another chilly day with temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will begin the day in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies during the day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-40s across Texoma. One thing we will be watching for is a chance of rain/snow flurries in the afternoon hours in northern Texoma. While some areas may see snow falling from the sky, we do not expect any accumulation on the surfaces. While some of us will see precipitation of some kind, the majority of Texoma should remain dry for the day.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with the return of mostly sunny skies to the area. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-20s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s. The warmest day of the next 7 day forecast will be on Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the low 60s.

A cold front will move through the area early Sunday morning, and we will see cooler conditions as we go into New Year’s Eve. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures around midnight heading into New Year’s Day will sit right around the mid-20s, so you will want to bundle up if you have evening plans that night.

Conditions next week generally look to stay on the cooler side with temperatures staying in the 40s to begin the week. Rain chances do appear to be minimal, but the next chance for precipitation after today will be next week on Tuesday night.

Have a great Thursday!

