Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing murder charges after a bicyclist was hit and killed last week on Cache Road.

First Responders were called out on Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, to the 4400 of Cache Road, where they found a bicyclist who was hit by a car. Now, a Lawton Police Spokesperson said the victim has died as a result of their injuries, and Vincent Sayers is being charged for his death.

Jail records show Sayers was arrested on charges of second degree murder, and accidents resulting in nonfatal injury, and failing to stop. However, it’s unclear what led up to the crash itself.

Below is a mugshot of Sayers taken by Detention Center staff just two weeks before the incident, for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs back in 2020.

Vincent Sayers' past mugshot (kswo)

You can count on your 7news team to follow up on this story, when the court documents are filed.

