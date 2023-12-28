Lawton Police Department retains over 90% homicide solvability for 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Public Information Officer Sergeant Chris Blessing with the Lawton Police Department said there have been 11 homicides through 2023.

Out of those, 10 have been solved, keeping Lawton’s police above the national average of homicide solvability.

“Credit goes to the hard working men and women of the Lawton Police Department. As a team, as a whole we are very confident in going out to any situation any scene knowing that our solvability rate is very high,” said Blessing.

He stated, it’s been a good year for the department because of this, however a homicide in Elmer Thomas Park that happened earlier in September remains unsolved.

The victims name is John Velas. At the time, 7News reported while no one has been arrested for his murder his estranged wife was booked into jail for solicitation for murder.

According to court documents, it was reported in the past Velas’ wife had tried to hire a man to murder him. Since then, there has not been any updates.

Blessing said, though every case is handled with the same effort, the ones that go unsolved hurt.

“The ones that go unsolved, the ones that go without any follow up, yeah, it does sting a little bit more,” he said. “Because that is a family, that is a victim’s family that doesn’t have that closure just yet. So it does leave a little bad taste in your mouth knowing that it’s still unsolved, but we’re still trying our very best.”

However, Blessing added the department has new technology with the capability of recreating a scene digitally and store it for years down the road. It can give precise measurements and temperatures of objects in the scene.

“Technology has advanced to help us tremendously. Whereas back in the day you would bring out a couple of detectives, or a couple of officers,” stated Blessing. “You would have to photograph the entire scene. You would have to bring a physical ruler and measure out things. Now with technology, we’re able to have all of that.”

Blessing encourages people to report any information when a crime does happen either directly to the department, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma.

