Lawton Police preparing for New Years Eve festivities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The New Year is around the corner and there will be plenty of celebrations around lawton, but with parties also comes alcohol. Unfortunately, some people will still get in their cars even after being under the influence.

“So this weekend with the upcoming holiday with New Years Eve and New Years we are going to have more of a saturated patrol. We are going to have more officers on the streets. Just to make sure everyone is responsible and everyone is safe” said Lawton PIO, Chris Blessing.

New years is one of the biggest holidays for most DUIs and accidents.

Blessing mentioned that there will be a checkpoint put in place on 29th of December and it will be at SW 67 and SW Beta ave.

Police plan to monitor the roads for impaired driving and hopefully decrease DUIs.

“We have done this before in the past. We have partnered with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Comanche county sheriff’s department and we accomplish our mission by doing this checkpoint” said Blessing.

The reason for all of this is to make sure that people are safe when celebrating the new year.

Police said if you are pulled over for a DUI, you will be automatically arrested.

That means you will spend your New Years behind bars.

The best thing to do if you plan on drinking is to have a designated driver or call an uber.

Make sure to think before you drink.

