Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Police preparing for New Years Eve festivities

Lawton Police preparing for New Years Eve festivities
By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The New Year is around the corner and there will be plenty of celebrations around lawton, but with parties also comes alcohol. Unfortunately, some people will still get in their cars even after being under the influence.

“So this weekend with the upcoming holiday with New Years Eve and New Years we are going to have more of a saturated patrol. We are going to have more officers on the streets. Just to make sure everyone is responsible and everyone is safe” said Lawton PIO, Chris Blessing.

New years is one of the biggest holidays for most DUIs and accidents.

Blessing mentioned that there will be a checkpoint put in place on 29th of December and it will be at SW 67 and SW Beta ave.

Police plan to monitor the roads for impaired driving and hopefully decrease DUIs.

“We have done this before in the past. We have partnered with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Comanche county sheriff’s department and we accomplish our mission by doing this checkpoint” said Blessing.

The reason for all of this is to make sure that people are safe when celebrating the new year.

Police said if you are pulled over for a DUI, you will be automatically arrested.

That means you will spend your New Years behind bars.

The best thing to do if you plan on drinking is to have a designated driver or call an uber.

Make sure to think before you drink.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting on NW Dustan Lane on...
LPD responds to afternoon shooting on NW Dunstan Lane
An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday...
Heavy winds increase danger, urgency during morning structure fire in Lawton
George was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of...
Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence
Lawton Public Safety Building
Lawton Police Department retains over 90% homicide solvability for 2023
Lawton City Hall
City of Lawton looks back at 2023

Latest News

Another cool day ahead, but temperatures will warm up for the weekend | 12/28 AM
Another cool day ahead, but temperatures will warm up for the weekend | 12/28 AM
George was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of...
Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence
Wet snow flakes possible in the morning; sprinkles possible in the afternoon| 12/27 PM
Wet snow flakes possible in the morning; sprinkles possible in the afternoon| 12/27 PM
Lawton Public Safety Building
Lawton Police Department retains over 90% homicide solvability for 2023