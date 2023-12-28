Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of a traffic stop.

Whitney George was arrested during the early hours of Christmas Eve.

According to court documents, she rear-ended an officer’s vehicle while he was carrying out an unrelated traffic stop. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and failed several field sobriety tests.

Investigators also allege she made statements like, quote, “This is why I don’t drink anymore,” while being tested.

George’s charges include driving under the influence, getting into an accident while under the influence and failing to move aside while passing an emergency vehicle.

She’s set to appear in court in March of 2024.

