Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OK National Guard heading to Kosovo for peacekeeping effort

(Oklahoma National Guard)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma National Guard is getting ready for an upcoming deployment.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the Guard will hold a deployment ceremony for Charlie Company of the 1-244th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 90th Troop Command.

About 50 guardsmen will be deploying to Kosovo as a part of a NATO-led peacekeeping effort called “Operation Joint Guardian.” Once there, the Guard will provide air transport and assault support, utilizing their expertise in Blackhawk helicopters to help ongoing work in Kosovo.

The deployment ceremony will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, in Tulsa.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting on NW Dustan Lane on...
LPD responds to afternoon shooting on NW Dunstan Lane
George was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of...
Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence
An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday...
Heavy winds increase danger, urgency during morning structure fire in Lawton
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January
Lawton Public Safety Building
Lawton Police Department retains over 90% homicide solvability for 2023

Latest News

17-year-old in hospital following Lawton shooting
Handcuffs image
Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist
Lawton Police preparing for New Years Eve festivities
Lawton Police preparing for New Years Eve festivities
Another cool day ahead, but temperatures will warm up for the weekend | 12/28 AM
Another cool day ahead, but temperatures will warm up for the weekend | 12/28 AM