OK National Guard heading to Kosovo for peacekeeping effort

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma National Guard is getting ready for an upcoming deployment.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, the Guard will hold a deployment ceremony for Charlie Company of the 1-244th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 90th Troop Command.

About 50 guardsmen will be deploying to Kosovo as a part of a NATO-led peacekeeping effort called “Operation Joint Guardian.” Once there, the Guard will provide air transport and assault support, utilizing their expertise in Blackhawk helicopters to help ongoing work in Kosovo.

The deployment ceremony will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, in Tulsa.

