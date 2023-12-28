Expert Connections
Oklahoma State gears up to take on Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Oklahoma State Cowboys go up against the Texas A&M Aggies in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.
By James Wicks and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST
HOUSTON, Texas (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Oklahoma State Cowboys go up against the Texas A&M Aggies in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

The matchup features the two old rivals going head-to-head for the first time since 2019 when the two teams also faced off in the Texas Bowl. A&M came away with the win in the one 24-21.

However, Coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys look to get their revenge.

You can watch the video above to hear from 7Sports director, James Wicks who brings the coverage straight from Houston.

