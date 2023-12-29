Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Lab mix

Roy Rodrick, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare, brought along a two-month-old Lab mix.
By Cole Brumbelow and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s another edition of Furry Friend Friday and we have a new adoptable pet to show off.

Rodrick also shares New Year’s Eve safety tips as well as the Two Hearts event taking place on January 6.

To learn about these events and to find out how to adopt this week’s pet, you can watch the interview above!

