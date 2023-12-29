Helping takes more than showing up sometimes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

”Each person is an individual, is an individual case, and so they all come with their own set of difficulties and issues that they’ve brought with them along the way - And so i try to identify what they’re dealing with as I’m having the conversation, you know like, hey what’s been going on, how did you get here,” Lance Wallace said.

Wallace, a Community Health Worker with the Comanche County Health Department, was the catalyst between Johnny Lewis, who was homeless just a few weeks ago, and Brenda Spencer-Ragland who helped him to find a home. Wallace says the help often extends beyond what appears to be on the surface.

”We do a basic assessment of their needs. You know, like what do you actually need. Do you need housing? Do you need medical care? Do you need medical insurance? Do you need SNAP? You know, just the basic services that the health department provides,” Wallace said.

In cases like this one, the help was getting someone off of the street, and before the weather begins to get too cold.

”When I received the call from community health, that, hey, we’ve got someone in need, you immediately jump into action and try to provide the assistance that you can, but you have to go into it with eyes wide open and understanding that you may not be able to meet all the needs, but we’re going to do what we can to help you the best we can,” Brenda Spencer-Ragland said.

When we arrived, Johnny had a few things that he mentioned were needing to be repaired in the home, some of which have been addressed partly, but still require professional attention.

”They put a brand new toilet in there, which is and if you go in there, that toilet - that floor - squeaks. I mean, it has to be replaced, and I’m afraid that every time I sit down on that toilet that it’s going to fall through that floor,” Johnny Lewis said.

”Well, it’s challenging, because you don’t want to ever put someone in a house that and them not be totally happy with it. And when you rush to move someone in, someone’s moved out, you’ve got it cleaned, you’ve got it ready, you find the little things that need to be fixed. Then, you also want to have a cooperative relationship where you can work together to get it done,” Spencer-Ragland said.

Brenda says that all of the issues can be overcome and there is really only one requirement for everyone involved.

”We need patience and understanding, really it’s just a cooperative relationship between the tenant, the owner, and the manager,” Spencer-Ragland said.

Despite the issues, the home has still been beneficial for Lewis.

”The positive is - I’ve got a roof over my dogs head, and that’s mainly all I care about,” Lewis said.

