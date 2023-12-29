Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

High school student becomes pilot at just 17 years old

High school senior Thomas Reid is already busy perfecting his flying skills. (Source: WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska high school student already has his future planned out.

At 17, most kids are busy perfecting their driving skills, but Burke High School senior Thomas Reid has his private pilot license.

“I first started getting interested in aviation in middle school,” Reid said.

When it was time for high school, he says it was an easy choice.

“When Burke had an aviation program, it just kind of made sense,” Reid said.

Burke’s Air and Space Academy is in partnership with UNO’s Aviation Institute, allowing interested students to earn college credits.

Patrick Ryan is the flight instructor at Burke High School.

“Students have the potential to go to an airline job or the flyer of their choice,” he said.

Students like Reid gain hands-on experience in the program and learn to fly in the school’s flight simulator.

“It’s addicting. I just kept wanting to come back to do more,” Reid said. “I’d always try to get my work done early.”

The simulator, which is the same one used by UNO aviation students, can also be used to log a few hours for students seeking to earn their private pilot’s license.

Reid’s hard work with more than 55 flight hours paid off.

In October, he passed his test, getting his private pilot license.

“It really didn’t hit me until I had a real passenger in the seat,” Reid said.

And his first passenger after passing was his dad.

“Just to be able to take him up after he supported me through the whole way was really cool,” Reid said.

After college graduation, he plans to become a flight instructor until he has enough flight hours to be hired by a regional airline.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Lawton Police Department responded to a shooting on NW Dustan Lane on...
LPD responds to afternoon shooting on NW Dunstan Lane
Handcuffs image
Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist
George was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of...
Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence
17-year-old in hospital following Lawton shooting
An unoccupied home near 19th Street and A Avenue is considered a total loss after a Wednesday...
Heavy winds increase danger, urgency during morning structure fire in Lawton

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
As the Israel-Palestine conflict continues, a new report says pro-Palestinian views on...
Pro-Palestinian opinions more likely to be censored on Facebook, report finds
Helping takes more than showing up sometimes.
Helping takes more than showing up sometimes
This Sept. 26, 2005 photo shows a view of downtown Savannah, Ga., from Drayton Tower's...
World population up 75 million this year, standing at 8 billion on Jan. 1