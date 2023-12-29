How to Stay Consistent with Healthy Habits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If your New Year’s resolution involves getting fit, then you need to know what choices play a key role in developing your dream body.

What your eating and what you are putting in your body can affect your overall health.

“Staying healthy is very serious especially as we age and you ask any fitness professional any doctor. You don’t want to get older and start having health problems whether it be physical or the things you can’t see and you have to start with the working out uhh of course picking a healthy diet, you can do some research into that.” said Health and Wellness manager John Veal.

It’s going to take more than just working out to keep you looking good, you’re going to have to eat better too.

Healthy eating habits mean you have to stay away from all the fast foods, and start spending your money on fresh food.

”Cook more for yourself because you can have some of the things that you get from a restaurant but you can make it healthy on your own and again as far as finding recipes and stuff, we have the internet now a days, so we have nothing to complain about as far as finding resources and ways to do it and just try new things, it doesn’t have to be the same thing over and over. Consistently choose to eat something healthy” said Veal.

Consistency is the biggest thing, when changing your life .

If you want a new you, you have to put in the work.

But you can start off slow and work your way up.

”It doesn’t have to be everyday, it doesn’t have to be seven days a week, but consistently saying hey I’m going two days a week, hey I’m going three days a week, this is where I’m going to start, this is where I’m going in my day and I am going to achieve this regardless of what I got going on” explained Veal.

