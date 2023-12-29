OBI is starting off News Years with a series of Blood Drives

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Blood Institute is set to kick the year off with a series of blood drives in southwest Oklahoma.

The organization is holding 16 different events from Jan. 2 through Jan. 13. And eight of them are happening next week. Donors will receive a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, OBI will be at the Walmart in Duncan from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., before visiting both Grady Memorial Hospital the next day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Chisholm Trail Casino that same day, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The full list of blood drives happening next week is below.

Date and Time Location Tuesday, January 2nd, 7:30am to 11:30am Wal-Mart Duncan Wednesday, January 3rd, 10:30am to 4:30pm Grady Memorial Hospital and Community Wednesday, January 3rd, 3pm to 7pm Chisholm Trail Casino Thursday, January 4th, 12:30pm to 5:30pm Frederick Community Thursday, January 4th, 9am to 3:30pm Duncan Regional Hospital, in Conference Center Room 1 Friday, January 5th, 11am to 6pm Comanche County Boots & Badges, at FISTA, 200 SW C Avenue Saturday, January 6th, 10am to 3pm Chickasha Community Sunday, January 7th, 11am to 2pm Providence Baptist Church Monday, January 8th, 12pm to 4pm Geronimo High School Tuesday, January 9th, 9am to 2pm Duncan Middle School Tuesday, January 9th, 12:30pm to 5:30pm Altus Community Tuesday, January 9th, 11:30am to 3:30pm Oklahoma State Reformatory Wednesday, January 10th, 11am to 2:30 Indiahoma High School Wednesday; January 10th, 1:30pm to 5:30pm Gracemont High school Thursday, January 11th, 8:30am to 3pm Jackson County Memorial hospital and Community Saturday, January 13th, 10am to 4pm KATT Chickasha

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.