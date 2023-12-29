Expert Connections
OBI is starting off News Years with a series of Blood Drives

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Blood Institute is set to kick the year off with a series of blood drives in southwest Oklahoma.

The organization is holding 16 different events from Jan. 2 through Jan. 13. And eight of them are happening next week. Donors will receive a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, OBI will be at the Walmart in Duncan from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., before visiting both Grady Memorial Hospital the next day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Chisholm Trail Casino that same day, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The full list of blood drives happening next week is below.

Date and TimeLocation
Tuesday, January 2nd, 7:30am to 11:30amWal-Mart Duncan
Wednesday, January 3rd, 10:30am to 4:30pmGrady Memorial Hospital and Community
Wednesday, January 3rd, 3pm to 7pmChisholm Trail Casino
Thursday, January 4th, 12:30pm to 5:30pmFrederick Community
Thursday, January 4th, 9am to 3:30pmDuncan Regional Hospital, in Conference Center Room 1
Friday, January 5th, 11am to 6pmComanche County Boots & Badges, at FISTA, 200 SW C Avenue
Saturday, January 6th, 10am to 3pmChickasha Community
Sunday, January 7th, 11am to 2pmProvidence Baptist Church
Monday, January 8th, 12pm to 4pmGeronimo High School
Tuesday, January 9th, 9am to 2pmDuncan Middle School
Tuesday, January 9th, 12:30pm to 5:30pmAltus Community
Tuesday, January 9th, 11:30am to 3:30pmOklahoma State Reformatory
Wednesday, January 10th, 11am to 2:30Indiahoma High School
Wednesday; January 10th, 1:30pm to 5:30pmGracemont High school
Thursday, January 11th, 8:30am to 3pmJackson County Memorial hospital and Community
Saturday, January 13th, 10am to 4pmKATT Chickasha

