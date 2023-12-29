OBI is starting off News Years with a series of Blood Drives
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Blood Institute is set to kick the year off with a series of blood drives in southwest Oklahoma.
The organization is holding 16 different events from Jan. 2 through Jan. 13. And eight of them are happening next week. Donors will receive a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt.
On Tuesday, Jan. 2, OBI will be at the Walmart in Duncan from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., before visiting both Grady Memorial Hospital the next day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Chisholm Trail Casino that same day, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The full list of blood drives happening next week is below.
|Date and Time
|Location
|Tuesday, January 2nd, 7:30am to 11:30am
|Wal-Mart Duncan
|Wednesday, January 3rd, 10:30am to 4:30pm
|Grady Memorial Hospital and Community
|Wednesday, January 3rd, 3pm to 7pm
|Chisholm Trail Casino
|Thursday, January 4th, 12:30pm to 5:30pm
|Frederick Community
|Thursday, January 4th, 9am to 3:30pm
|Duncan Regional Hospital, in Conference Center Room 1
|Friday, January 5th, 11am to 6pm
|Comanche County Boots & Badges, at FISTA, 200 SW C Avenue
|Saturday, January 6th, 10am to 3pm
|Chickasha Community
|Sunday, January 7th, 11am to 2pm
|Providence Baptist Church
|Monday, January 8th, 12pm to 4pm
|Geronimo High School
|Tuesday, January 9th, 9am to 2pm
|Duncan Middle School
|Tuesday, January 9th, 12:30pm to 5:30pm
|Altus Community
|Tuesday, January 9th, 11:30am to 3:30pm
|Oklahoma State Reformatory
|Wednesday, January 10th, 11am to 2:30
|Indiahoma High School
|Wednesday; January 10th, 1:30pm to 5:30pm
|Gracemont High school
|Thursday, January 11th, 8:30am to 3pm
|Jackson County Memorial hospital and Community
|Saturday, January 13th, 10am to 4pm
|KATT Chickasha
