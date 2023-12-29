Police prepare for holiday weekend with ‘ENDUI’ program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the new year right around the corner, if you find yourself planning a fun night with family and friends, having a safe ride home should be in those plans, as authorities across the state are also preparing for the holiday weekend.

Checkpoints will be set up across Oklahoma starting Friday, Dec. 29, until Sunday, Dec. 31, as part of the state’s ENDUI program. Agencies from across the state are participating in the campaign, including Highway Patrol troopers.

7News spoke with Trooper Lieutenant Foster about the program.

“Holidays can be a happy time, but it can also be a sad time for people and both are reasons for intoxicated driving,” Foster said. “We get a lot of federal funding from that and through the Oklahoma highway safety office. They’re able to give that money out to other agencies across the state really for the emphasis of stopping or mitigating intoxicated driving on our roadways.”

The program is designed to bring awareness to the epidemic of impaired driving during the holidays.

“We see it over and over and over again where intoxicated driving is playing a part in fatal crashes, but great bodily injury crashes and just really affecting people’s lives where it doesn’t need to affect them,” Foster said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety office, nearly 2500 people are injured and approximately 220 are killed every year. Lieutenant Foster says it’s not just drunk drivers people and law enforcement need to be aware of.

“Now we’re seeing THC intoxicated driving, we’re seeing prescription medication intoxicated driving, so we’re seeing more and more of it, and it’s important for us to be out there,” Foster said. “We’re out there to keep families safe.”

Foster urged the importance of thinking before drinking, and if you find yourself intoxicated and in need of a ride home, to call on a family member, a taxi, or use one of the many ride-share programs.

“During this holiday season, we want everybody to have a good time, we want everybody to enjoy it, start the New Year right and get home to your family and your loved ones,” Foster said.

