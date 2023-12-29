Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Surveillance video allegedly shows Lawton man purposely hitting bicyclist before leaving scene

Vincent Sayer's Mugshot
Vincent Sayer's Mugshot
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday, Dec. 28, we told you about Vincent Sayer, who is now facing murder charges for a bicyclist’s death. Recently filed court documents are now alleging he hit the bicyclist on purpose.

Sayer is now formally charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Mark Cochran, as well as leaving the scene of a fatality accident. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. last Friday near northwest 50th and Cache Road.

Before he was taken to the hospital, Cochran allegedly told police Vincent Sayer is the person who hit him before taking off. Officers later arrested Sayer at his home.

Court documents allege Sayer admitted to police that he used fentanyl before the incident, and that he, “snapped out of it,” while coming out of a ditch before getting back on the road.

Surveillance video from a nearby business also caught the alleged crime in the act. Court documents further state the video showed Sayer at the intersection and waiting for Cochran on the bike, before turning on Cache Road and headed straight for him, driving over him, then leaving the area.

Cochran later died of his wounds.

Sayer is currently booked in County on a 250,000 bond. He faces up to life plus ten years if convicted on both charges.

