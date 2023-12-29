Expert Connections
Temperatures warm up for today and tomorrow, but the next cold front arrives on Sunday | 12/29 AM

Temperatures warm up for today and tomorrow, but the next cold front arrives on Sunday | 12/29 AM
By Alex Searl
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning we have temperatures below freezing across the area, which is creating some frosty conditions as you head out the door. Temperatures will quickly rise above freezing after sunrise, and then we expect a seasonable day with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-50s. Skies during the day will be mostly sunny with northwestern winds at 5 to 15 mph. We will warm up even more for tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Our next weather pattern change will be early Sunday morning when a cold front moves through the area. This will quickly erase the warmer temperatures in the area, and it will set Texoma up to have temperatures below average to start the year 2024. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s. We will see cold air settle into the area for the beginning parts of next week with temperatures in the 40s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Rain chances will return to the area Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. While we are still working out the details of where these showers will impact, it does appear to be just a cold rain for the majority of Texoma, but we cannot rule out some snow mixed in the overnight hours. We will continue to monitor this closely and keep you updated as the details become more clear.

Have a great weekend!

