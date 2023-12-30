Lawton City Council holds last meeting of the year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It’s a great council that is not afraid to make decisions that progress the city forward,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. “They’re focused on the True North statement and that everything that gets done by this council is for the citizens of Lawton.”

One of the last decisions made by Lawton’s city council for 2023 was an amendment to the Skills, Training, Education, Development, and Investment project plan, or STEDI in hopes to increase opportunities in economic development.

According to the Executive Director of the Lawton Economic Development Authority Richard Rogalski, the amendment increased the area with what qualifies for industrial funds from Ad Valorem. This increase notably includes the Westwin Refinery as well as parts of West Lee and Gore Boulevards.

“When they build their building, it allows us to capture revenue, that increased property tax revenue to basically pay for things like the infrastructure and the incentives and everything we needed to do to get that development in place,” Rogalski said.

He added these incentives have the opportunity to bring in more businesses and create more high paying jobs for the community.

Also discussed in council was the nomination for Mayor Booker to have a seat on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Municipal League.

Mayor Booker said the league represents cities at the Capitol and helps build city business infrastructure.

Booker already serves on the Mayors council of Oklahoma, saying this would be an addition

“I’ve already started a few initiatives, and it just made sense to work to be on the board to take some of the great things we’re doing here in Lawton and expand them to the state,” said Booker.

