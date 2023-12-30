Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council holds last meeting of the year

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It’s a great council that is not afraid to make decisions that progress the city forward,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. “They’re focused on the True North statement and that everything that gets done by this council is for the citizens of Lawton.”

One of the last decisions made by Lawton’s city council for 2023 was an amendment to the Skills, Training, Education, Development, and Investment project plan, or STEDI in hopes to increase opportunities in economic development.

According to the Executive Director of the Lawton Economic Development Authority Richard Rogalski, the amendment increased the area with what qualifies for industrial funds from Ad Valorem. This increase notably includes the Westwin Refinery as well as parts of West Lee and Gore Boulevards.

“When they build their building, it allows us to capture revenue, that increased property tax revenue to basically pay for things like the infrastructure and the incentives and everything we needed to do to get that development in place,” Rogalski said.

He added these incentives have the opportunity to bring in more businesses and create more high paying jobs for the community.

Also discussed in council was the nomination for Mayor Booker to have a seat on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Municipal League.

Mayor Booker said the league represents cities at the Capitol and helps build city business infrastructure.

Booker already serves on the Mayors council of Oklahoma, saying this would be an addition

“I’ve already started a few initiatives, and it just made sense to work to be on the board to take some of the great things we’re doing here in Lawton and expand them to the state,” said Booker.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs image
Lawton man facing murder charge for alleged hit and run with bicyclist
17-year-old in hospital following Lawton shooting
George was arrested after police say she struck an officer’s car while he was in the middle of...
Lawton woman allegedly strikes officer’s car during traffic stop while under influence
OK National Guard heading to Kosovo for peacekeeping effort
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

Latest News

Vincent Sayer's Mugshot
Surveillance video allegedly shows Lawton man purposely hitting bicyclist before leaving scene
OBI is starting off News Years with a series of Blood Drives
Temps in the 60′s to start the weekend; cold front to end | 12/29 PM
Temps in the 60′s to start the weekend; cold front to end | 12/29 PM
FFF
Furry Friend Friday: Lab mix