One more day of above average temperatures | 12/30 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning is once again another chilly one with temperatures sitting in the 20s and 30s across Texoma. We will see temperatures warm up quickly after sunrise and will reach the 60s in the afternoon hours. Sunshine is expected during the daytime hours with south winds at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, today is a great day to get outdoors!

A cold front will move through Texoma in the overnight hours as we head into tomorrow, and we expect a much cooler outlook beyond today. Morning temperatures for Sunday will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s/low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day, but we will remain dry for any festivities taking place for New Year’s Eve. For those of you heading out for the holiday at night, be prepared for a chilly night with temperatures being in the upper 20s right around midnight.

The new year will start chilly on Monday with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-40s. This is about 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Tuesday will be similar with temperatures in the 40s in the afternoon hours. Rain chances will return to the area on Tuesday afternoon and will be scattered into Wednesday morning. This event will mostly be a cold rain, but there is a chance to see some light snow in the overnight hours. Any accumulation from this snow would be minimal.

Wednesday through Friday of next week still looks to have temperatures slightly below average (upper 40s to lower 50s). Some more rain chances appear possible on Friday, but the details are still fuzzy at this time.

Have a great weekend!

