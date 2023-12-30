Trooper Nikky Green’s legacy lives on 20 years after tragic death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week marks 20 years since the death of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper with roots, right here in Texoma. He was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2003.

On Dec. 26, 2003, Trooper Nik Green was killed in the line of duty, by a man high on meth, while conducting a welfare check. But his legacy lives on through several laws, a scholarship, and even a highway; All named in his honor.

His widow, Linda Green-Bennett, wanted to make sure Nik’s legacy lived on.

“Nik was definitely a person that made an impact on the world around him,” Linda said. “I wanted to continue to impact the world in any way we could.”

Though Linda and her family faced a tragic event, she just knew there had to be more. So, she started to work with legislators and law enforcement to pass a bill to limit the access to substances used in making meth harder.

“We were able to pass a law into the state of Oklahoma, and then that trickled into other states, and ultimately a national law passed by George W. Bush,” Linda Said.

But his family didn’t stop there. Trooper Green had a love for youth, and with his mother and Linda in education, an idea for more of his legacy was sparked.

“We created a scholarship in Nik’s memory, which is the Nikky J. Green Memorial Scholarship, and still exists today,” Linda said. “It’s growing and thriving. And we have actually been able to expand into all of the cotton county schools including Walters and Temple.”

One of the final conversations Linda got to share with Nik, was one no one wants to have.

“He sat me down, and told me what he would want for my life if something happened to him,” Linda said. “Part of that conversation was I would want you to go on, I would want you to take care of the girls, I would want you to make sure they were provided for and tended to, I would want y’all to go on living, and I would want you to allow someone to love you.”

The conversation was something that stuck, Linda eventually remarried, and over time began writing, writing about the man that she had three beautiful daughters with, that taught her so much.

“I just wanted to share a beautiful story about a wonderful man that impacted his world around him greatly,” Linda said.

During her conversation with 7News, Linda said we may never understand the evil in the world, or why someone makes the decisions they make, but we can always find a light.

“I’ve always said, there was nothing I could do about what had happened, I couldn’t change it, I couldn’t bring Nik back, I couldn’t make things different, but if I could do something and if I could help someone or turn something in someone else’s life into good, that’s what I wanted to do with this,” Linda said.

