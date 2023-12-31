Expert Connections
Cold front arrives in Texoma tonight | 12/30 PM

Cold front arrives in Texoma tonight | 12/30 PM
By Alex Searl
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight a cold front will move through the area, and this will bring the cold weather just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Tomorrow morning’s low temperatures will be in the low 30s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 50s (about a 10 degree drop off compared to today). For those of you celebrating New Year’s Eve outside the home, be prepared for some chilly conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s right around midnight, with wind chill values down into the mid-20s.

Looking ahead to the first week of the new year, we can expect temperatures to linger in the upper 40s to lower 50s Monday through Friday during the daytime hours. Morning temperatures will generally be in the 20s and low 30s during the week.

There will also be a chance for precipitation on multiple days. The first day rain chances return to the area will be on Tuesday. Showers will be light and widely scattered, so impacts will be minimal across the area. The second chance for rain this upcoming week will be on Friday. Details are still coming into focus, but widespread showers appear possible during the daytime hours. A cold rain appears the most likely, but a wintry mix after sunset cannot be ruled out for northern Texoma. This will likely change as we move closer to next Friday, so we will keep you updated.

Have a great Sunday!

